BCCI Women’s T20 Trophy: Hyderabad thrash UP

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 06:55 PM, Thu - 20 October 22

Hyderabad: Riding on G Trisha’s all-round show (27 and 2/16) and Ishita Koduri’s 3/10, Hyderabad women thrashed Uttar Pradesh by 13 runs in the rain-truncated BCCI Senior Women’s T20 Trophy at Alur, Bengaluru on Thursday.

In a match reduced to seven overs per side, Hyderabad posted 70/5 with Trisha top-scoring with a 16-ball knock. She hit two fours and two sixes. Pranavi Chandra also scored a boundary and a six in her 9-ball 16. Later, Ishita scalped three wickets to restrict UP to 57/8 in seven overs.

Brief Scores: Hyderabad 70/5 in 7 overs (G Trisha 27, Anjali Singh 2/16) bt Uttar Pradesh 57/8 in 7 overs (Ishita Koduri 3/10, G Trisha 2/17).