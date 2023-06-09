BC,SC,STs have agricultural lands in rural areas: Vinod Kumar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:25 PM, Fri - 9 June 23

TS Planning Board Vice-Chairman B Vinod Kumar addressing the gathering while participating in Welfare celebrations held in Vemulawada on Friday.

Rajanna-Sircilla: TS Planning Board Vice-Chairman B Vinod Kumar said that like earlier, agricultural lands in rural areas were not anymore in the hands of landlords. Lands have come to the hands of small and marginal farmers of BC, SC, ST communities.

This had materialized because of land sealing Acts and social movements. In order to extend support to the farmers from backward communities, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had introduced the Rythu Bandhu scheme.

Speaking at the Welfare Day celebrations in Vemulawada on Friday, Vinod Kumar said Telangana was a financially strong state in the country and that financial institutions and banks were coming forward to give loans to Telangana since the State had the capacity to double the borrowed amount.

Opposition parties should not forget that the state government was able to get loans since it has an ability to generate money. Opposition leaders were making meaningless statements stating that the state government was forcing the state into debts by borrowing huge money, Vinod Kumar informed that borrowed money had been spent to establish power generation units as well as construction of lift irrigation projects on Godavari and Krishna rivers.

Talking about Dalit Bandhu scheme, he said that the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had thought about the scheme during the time of separate state agitation and launched it for the comprehensive development of dalits.

