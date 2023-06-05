Telangana created new records in power supply: Vinod Kumar

TS Planning Board Vice-Chairman said that the supply of current to various sectors is being done at a record level in the state

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:46 PM, Mon - 5 June 23

TS planning board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar addressing Vidyut Dinotsavam held in Sircilla on Monday

Rajanna-Sircilla: TS Planning Board Vice-Chairman B Vinod Kumar said that the supply of current to various sectors is being done at a record level in the state.

Stating that the growth of the power sector is being moved in a positive direction, he said that Telangana has managed to reach a position where an uninterrupted power was being supplied by overcoming frequent power cuts problem.

Vinod Kumar participated in Vidyut Dinostavam organized as part of Telangana formation day celebrations at Padmanayaka function hall in Sircilla on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that 24 hours uninterrupted current was being supplied to domestic, commercial, industrial, and agriculture sectors. It was the great achievement of the Telangana government.

Power sector in Telangana had been neglected in united Andhra Pradesh. After the formation of the separate state, a lot of growth was achieved by establishing new sub-stations. Now, the state is moving towards surplus power generation.

Per capita power consumption has reached to 2,140 units with the establishment of new power generation units, sub-stations and laying of new power lines. It was 70 percent higher than that of the national average of 1,255 units.

Telangana was one among few top states which were generating solar power. In AP, solar power installed capacity was only 74 MW. However, it has reached 6,274 MW after the formation of the state.

Informing that 8.46 lakh new agriculture connections were given after carving out of state, he said that Telangana was the only state which was supplying quality current to 27.49 lakh agricultural pump sets.

A total of Rs 97,321 crore was spent to strengthen the power sector. While Rs 11,500 crore was earmarked to supply subsidy current to agriculture and domestic sectors, Rs 39,321 crore were spent for power generation.

Besides establishing a 6,435 MW power supply system to run the big irrigation projects such as Kaleshwaram lift irrigation and Palamuru Rangareddy projects, a 6,454 MW power supply system was also developed to fulfill the need of ongoing projects. Plans were also being prepared to meet 820 MW demand in the future, he informed.

TSCAB Chairman Konduri Ravinder Rao, ZP Chairperson Nyalakonda Aruna, Collector Anurag Jayanthi and others were present.