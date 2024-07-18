BDS graduates from Telangana upset over delay in NEET-MDS 2024 counselling

As per the Medical Counselling Committee’s (MCC) notification (dated June 25, 2024), all State-level counselling for admission into Master of Dental Surgery (MDS) courses was scheduled to commence on July 10, 2024.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 18 July 2024, 09:03 PM

Hyderabad: The Bachelor of Dental Sciences (BDS) graduates from Telangana State, who cleared NEET-Master of Dental Surgery (MDS)-2024, on Thursday expressed concerns regarding inordinate delay in announcement of the first round of counselling dates for NEET-MDS-2024 for Telangana.

“Despite this timeline, there has been no official notification from Telangana State regarding the commencement of counselling, which is causing significant anxiety among MDS seat aspirants from Telangana,” national president, All India Dental Students Association (AIDSA), Dr Md Manzur Ahmed.

The lack of clarity about the counselling dates is impacting the ability of the students to make informed choices about their education and future careers. Many candidates are in a state of uncertainty, as they cannot finalize their preferences for colleges or courses for colleges or courses without knowing when the counselling will take place, Dr Manzur said.

The MCC Guidelines stipulate that all the State counselling phases should align with the all India counselling schedule. “As we are rapidly approaching the MCC deadline of July 20, 2024, we kindly urge to expedite the announcement of the counselling dates for Telangana,” Dr Manzur added.