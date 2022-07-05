Beautiful Karimnagar will be provided to residents: Gangula

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:24 PM, Tue - 5 July 22

BC Welfare Minister G Kamalakar, TS planning board vice chairman B Vinod Kumar laying foundation for developmental works in Karimnagar on Tuesday.

Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar informed that steps were being taken to provide a beautiful town to the residents of Karimnagar. The town was being developed as a great city by providing transparent governance without disappointing the aspirations of the public. The minister along with Planning Board Vice-Chairman B Vinod Kumar laid foundation for various developmental programmes in the town on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that steps were being taken to maintain localities in the town clean by laying roads and constructing drainage. Karimnagar, which had been faced with the dearth of funds for the last 50 years, was getting funds after the Telangana government was formed in the state.

Various developmental works were taken up with the funds sanctioned by the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. As the town was getting huge funds under various schemes, the corporation has taken up various works to provide better facilities to the people.

No municipal corporation in the state was supplying daily water to its residents. However, Karimnagar was the only corporation which was supplying water on a regular basis, he said and informed that they were moving ahead to provide round the clock water supply.

As part of it, three reservoirs were already selected on a pilot basis and works were continuing on fast track mode, he informed and assured to provide 24×7 water by doing trail run of the pilot project soon. In the wake of an increase in the population of the town, measures have also been taken to enhance the quantity of water supply.

The capacity of the court reservoir, which already has 10 lakh liter capacity, would be enhanced by 9 lakh liter capacity more. For this purpose, a new tank would be constructed by spending Rs 1.95 crore, he informed. Earlier, the Minister planted trees at the filter bed, Lower Manair Dam as part of the Haritha Haram programme. Interacting with Pharmacy College students near LMD, he explained about the importance of growing trees and measures to check pollution.

Speaking on the occasion, Kamalakar emphasized the need to protect ecological balance by growing avenue plantations in a big way. Stating that green trees were more important for every human being, he advised the students to plant saplings and take steps to protect them.

Earlier, the forest cover in the state was less. In order to enhance the forest area, the Chief Minister has introduced the Haritha Haram programme. As a result, the green cover in Telangana increased drastically.

Mayor Y Sunil Rao, Collector RV Karnan, Additional Collector Garima Agarwal, Deputy Mayor Challa Swaroopa Rani, municipal commissioner Seva Islawath and others participated in the programme.