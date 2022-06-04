| Become An Expert In Calculating Profit And Loss

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:01 PM, Sat - 4 June 22

Hyderabad: This article will help you prepare for the SI recruitment exam in the profit and loss topic.

1. A merchant marked his goods 25% above the cost price and then allows a discount of 15%. Then profit percent in this transaction is

A. 6. 25 B. 10 C. 12 1/2 D. 15

Ans: A

Explanation:

Let his CP = Rs. 100

Marked Price = 100 25% of 100 = 125

Selling price= 125- 15% of 125= 125- 18.75=106.25

Profit = 106.25 – 100 = 6.25

Profit% = 6.25/100×100 = 6.25%

2. The profit earned by selling an article for Rs 2,500 is equal to 7 times the loss, if the same is sold for Rs 2,100. Then the selling price of the article, in rupees, to make a profit of 20% is

A. 2420 B. 2580 C. 2620 D. 2680

Ans: B

Explanation:

Let ‘x’ be the CP of the article.

i.e. Rs.2500-x = 7(x-2100)

2500-x = 7x-14700

2500 14700 = 8x, therefore, x=17200/8 =Rs.2150

SP= 2150 20% of 2150= 2150 430= 2580

3. A shopkeeper sold an article at a certain price. If it is sold at 80% of that price, then his loss would be 8%. Then, the profit percent at the original selling price is

A. 20 B. 16 C. 15 D. 12

Ans: C

Explanation:

Cost price is 100.

Loss will be 8% means in cost price, it is 92

So if 92 is 80%

Then 100% ?

Then 100/80*92 = 115

Means 115-100 = 15

4. A person A purchased some pens for Rs 350 and sold them for Rs 450. Another person B purchases some pens for Rs 540 and sold them for Rs 660. Then the difference between their profit percentage is

A. 400/63 B. 200/9 C. 200/7 D. 200/63

Ans:A

Explanation:

Profit percentage of A=100/350 ×100 =2/7 ×100

Profit percentage of B=120/540 ×100=2/9 ×100

Difference=2/7 ×100 – 2/9 ×100= 400/63

5. A dealer gets 10% of profit after giving 10% discount on the marketed price of an article. If the cost price of the article is Rs. 9000, its marked price, in rupees, is

A. 10,800 B. 10,890 C. 10,900 D. 11,000

Ans: D

Explanation:

From the given information

90% of MP= 110% of CP

90×MP= 110×9000

MP= 11000

6. By selling two items each for Rs 600 a trader gets 10% profit on one and 10% loss on the other. The result in this transaction is

A. gain of 1% B. loss of 1%

C. Gain of 5% D. no loss, no gain

Ans: B

Explanation:

Whenever two selling prices are equal, percentage of profit equal to percentage of loss we always get loss only.

% Loss = (x/100)^2 = 100/100 = 1% loss

