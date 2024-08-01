| Begarikancha Will Be Developed Better Than Singapore Dubai And New York Says Revanth

By Telangana Today Updated On - 2 August 2024, 12:20 AM

CM Revanth Reddy speaking after laying the foundation for the Young India Skills University at Kandukur on Thursday.

Hyderabad: Appealing to those who had parted with their land for Pharma City not to lose hope, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said Begarikancha, a small village in Kandukur, would be developed as a city much better than Singapore, Dubai and New York within four years.

The Chief Minister along with his cabinet colleagues laid the foundation for the Young India Skills University at Kandukur here on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said the Nizams might have developed Hyderabad, the Britishers and others could have developed Secunderabad, AP Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and former Chief Minister late YS Rajashekhara Reddy might have constructed Cyberabad.

“My cabinet will develop a fourth city and future city here at Begarikancha much advanced and better than New York,” Revanth Reddy said.

Securing investments, the new city would have health tourism hub, sports hub and metro connectivity would be ensured via the international airport, he said, adding that night safaris would be operated in Kadthal, Amangal and neighbouring forests.

It was the Congress government in the past that had brought River Krishna and River Godavari water to Hyderabad. Due to the Outer Ring Road project and international airport, the lands in Rangareddy, Medak and Mahabubnagar which were once sold for thousands, were now being sold Rs.100 crore per acre, he said.

Foundation has been laid for Skill University at Meerkhanpet spread over 57 acres with a cost of Rs.150 crore. Youth would be trained in multiple disciplines through three to six certificate and diploma courses. All those securing admission in this university would get jobs, he said.

Efforts were being made to develop a city in 662 acres for 4500 beneficiaries. Before development of a city, basic amenities, including education, health and employment sources, would be ensured, he said, adding that work on the Regional Ring Road would commence in three months.