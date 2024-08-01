Skill university will provide market-relevant skills training to youths: CM Revanth

The CM said youth were not getting jobs due to lack of skills, hence to empower the youth of the State with adequate skills, the State government decided to set up the Skill University.

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said the proposed Young India Skill University Telangana (Public-Private Partnership) would empower the youth of the State with adequate skill sets that would enable their employment in relevant sectors and also improve productivity.

Speaking on the Young India Skill University Telangana in the State assembly on Thursday, the Chief Minister said youth were not getting jobs due to lack of skills, hence to empower the youth of the State with adequate skills, the State government decided to set up the Skill University. Stating that the proposed Skills University was set to be established in collaboration with private organizations, focusing on delivering comprehensive skill training and job opportunities to students, he said Reddy Labs, State Bank of India, National Academy of Construction, Retailers Association of India (RAI) , TVAGA (Telangana VFX, Animation and Gaming Association) and other top organisations would train the students in their respective fields.

The skill university was named Young India in the honour of Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi, who used to publish a weekly magazine Young India during the freedom struggle, he informed.

Giving details of the courses offered by the university, the Chief Minister said the university would offer 17 courses and train 20,000 students every year with 2,000 to be admitted in the first year. A total of 17 priority sectors have been identified, including Pharma, Construction, Banking and Financial Services, E-Commerce and Logistics, Retail, Animation Visual Effects Gaming among others, he said, adding that six courses with employment opportunities would be introduced in the first year and that each course would be linked to the participation of a well-known company in the respective field.

Along with degree courses, diploma courses of one-year duration and certificate courses of three to four months duration would be offered, he said. “It is an umbrella scheme that has many skilling schemes and programmes under it. The chief objective of the skill university is to provide market-relevant skills training. The mission intends to create opportunities and space for the development of talents in youth,”he said.

Responding to AIMIM Floor Leader Akbaruddin Owaisi’s concern over the status of ongoing vocational courses and ITIs, the Chief Minister clarified that all the ongoing vocational courses would continue.

Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu said the government would make efforts to provide affiliation to institutes providing vocational courses in the State. Initially the Skill University would function from Hyderabad and if a specific demand comes from a district a satellite institute would be set up in that district, he said.

The university would implement the reservation policy being implemented in various universities for SCs, STs, OBC and minorities, he said, adding that the State government would soon set up a Digital Employment Exchange to provide employment to the students passing out from the university.