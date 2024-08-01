CM Revanth warns builders against indulging in politics

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 August 2024, 11:22 PM

File photo

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday said builders who turn politicians would be considered opponents while those who continued business would be supported.

Speaking at the “Reimagining Hyderabad” programme organized by CREDAI here, he said the government was working with an open mind.

“Though we have ideological differences with a few people but in terms of Telangana’s development, there are no other differences,” Revanth Reddy said.

By taking up Musi Riverfront Development project, Hyderabad would be showcased as a destination for investments. Through surface and elevated corridors, all round development would be ensured, he said.

The Chief Minister said plans were being prepared for Hyderabad 4.0. In four to five years, people would talk about Begarikancha in high regard, he said.

The place around Hotel Kohinoor was a forest 25 years back. But today, one cannot believe that it was still Hyderabad, he said.

“Though governments changed, all the decisions taken to ensure Hyderabad’s development were continued. That’s the reason Hyderabad got a special recognition,” Revanth Reddy added.