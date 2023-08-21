Begging racket busted: 6 including 5 minors in Filmnagar detained

According to police, V Surya Prakash (36), a resident of Filmnagar recruited five minor boys and gave them boxes to collect donations for ‘Amanvedika Sneh Ghar’, located at Monda Market.

Published Date - 07:32 PM, Mon - 21 August 23

Hyderabad: The Filmnagar police along with the Commissioner’s Task Force (west) team busted a begging racket and apprehended six persons including five juveniles. The police seized a smart phones and cash from them.

“At the behest of Prakash, all the five boys went around collecting donations from people at Filmnagar bus stop and nearby commercial establishments. It was a part time job for the minors and they were doing it without the knowledge of their parents,” said Additional DCP (west) T V Hanumantha Rao.

A case has been registered at Filmnagar police station.