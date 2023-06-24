Hyderabad: Woman ends life along with child in Filmnagar

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:58 AM, Sat - 24 June 23

Hyderabad: A woman along with her child died by suicide at their house in Filmnagar, Jubilee Hills on Friday night.

The woman Sirisha (22) got married to Vishwanath about four years ago and the couple have a son Manish aged about three years.

On Saturday night, the woman along with her son hanged themselves to the ceiling fan using a saree.

The family members who found them hanging later informed the police about it late in the night. The Filmnagar police reached the spot and shifted bodies to mortuary. A case is booked.

The relatives told the police that the woman was being harassed by her husband and in-laws and slipped into depression over it.