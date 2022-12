| Filmnagar Fire Mishap Cm Kcr Announces Rs 5 Lakh Ex Gratia To Four Families

Filmnagar fire mishap: CM KCR announces Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia to four families

K Chandrashekhar Rao on Thursday instructed the officials to provide an ex-gratia of Rs. 5 lakh to the four families

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:00 PM, Thu - 22 December 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: The Chief Minister, K Chandrashekhar Rao on Thursday instructed the officials to provide an ex-gratia of Rs. 5 lakh to the four families who recently suffered losses in a fire mishap caused by electric short circuit at Filmnagar.

The Chief Minister gave the instruction following a plea made by Khairatabad MLA D.Nagender seeking support to the affected families.

