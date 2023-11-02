Begumpet police book case against TDP city general secretary

Thursday, Nov 2, 2023
By Telangana Today
Updated On - 06:25 PM, Thu - 2 November 23
Telangana TDP city general secretary GVG Naidu

Hyderabad: The Begumpet police booked a case against Telangana TDP city general secretary GVG Naidu for taking out a rally without permission during the arrival of TDP president and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

According to the police, the TDP workers on the arrival of Chandrababu Naidu here, organized a rally from Begumpet airport to Jubilee Hills. The rally did not have permission and it led to traffic obstructions and inconvenience to the public.

The police booked a suo-motu case against GVG Naidu and others under various Sections of the Indian Penal Code.

