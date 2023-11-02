Begumpet police book case against TDP city general secretary

According to the police, the TDP workers on the arrival of Chandrababu Naidu here, organized a rally from Begumpet airport to Jubilee Hills without permission.
Hyderabad: The Begumpet police booked a case against Telangana TDP city general secretary GVG Naidu for taking out a rally without permission during the arrival of TDP president and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.
According to the police, the TDP workers on the arrival of Chandrababu Naidu here, organized a rally from Begumpet airport to Jubilee Hills. The rally did not have permission and it led to traffic obstructions and inconvenience to the public.
The police booked a suo-motu case against GVG Naidu and others under various Sections of the Indian Penal Code.