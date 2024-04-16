Two including juvenile held in Hyderabad for stealing motorcycles to perform stunts

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 April 2024, 03:30 PM

Hyderabad: The Begumpet police apprehended two persons including a juvenile who were stealing two-wheelers to perform stunts, film the act and post videos on social media platforms. The arrested persons Shaik Najamuddin, (19) along with the juvenile had allegedly committed theft of a motorcycle from Begumpet and took it to Shaheen Nagar on city outskirts.

“Najamuddin and the juvenile removed the number plate of the motorcycle and were using it. They were regular performing stunts on the roads and posting videos on social media platforms to garner views. On information, they were caught and the vehicle recovered,” said DCP (North) Rohini Priyadarshini.

The police recovered three motorcycles from them.