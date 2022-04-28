Benefits of objective self-evaluation

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:35 PM, Thu - 28 April 22

Hyderabad: While competitive exams can be tough to crack, sapping the students of their energy and giving them jitters, it’s also crucial for job aspirants to remain calm. Equally important is the idea of evaluating yourself from time to time. Here are some tips for all those who are preparing to try their luck in the TSPSC exams.

Play to your strengths

Understanding your strengths – whether it is your sound knowledge over a subject, your ability to think out of the box, good memory power that can help you remember a lot of information without getting confused, or solving arithmetic questions in a jiffy like a pro – will help in boosting your confidence in the long run. Playing to your strengths is the best way to come out with flying colours in a tough examination like the TSPSC.

Don’t neglect weaknesses

Once you know your strengths, it’s also important to have clarity over what you lack in terms of subject knowledge or preparation. Knowing your weaknesses will enable you to overcome them and prepare for the exam accordingly. It also gives you an idea of what to focus on and which areas to work harder on. This awareness, coupled with rigorous practice, helps candidates improve their performance.

Analyse your performance

A realistic approach to know where you stand and what your capabilities are when it comes to attempting a competitive exam will go a long way in bettering your performance. Reflecting on your performance objectively and impartially on a regular basis and critically evaluating your own progress is beneficial. Recognising the gaps between where you stand now and where you want to be in terms of preparation and performance and coming up with ideas to bridge those gaps are crucial.

Take many mock tests

Solving as many sample question papers as possible from the previous years, besides the tasks being given at the coaching centre, helps in identifying the gaps in your understanding. Look for material online as well. Time management is of utmost importance when trying to solve a question paper. It’s better to do it at one go. Set an alarm and see how many questions you’re able to solve in an hour’s time. Or, better still, stick to the exam time schedule and solve an entire paper in the same time slot as specified in the mock test paper.

Constant improvement

Self-evaluation helps students to keep track of their skill sets. It’s also good if you can discern how to improve your performance based on your own assessment. Prepare the study material in such a way that it helps you judge your performance level from time to time. Irrespective of how you’re performing today, aim to score better tomorrow.