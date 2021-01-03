Bengaluru-Delhi Rajdhani express engine catches fire in Vikarabad

According to the fire officials, the incident happened around 9.30 p.m when the train had stopped at the railway station for a halt

Hyderabad: Tense moments were witnessed at Nawandgi railway station in Vikarabad district after fire broke out in the engine of the Bengaluru – Delhi Rajdhani express on Sunday night.

According to the fire officials, the incident happened around 9.30 p.m when the train had stopped at the railway station for a halt.

On noticing the fire the officials immediately separated the engine from the coaches and started efforts to douse the flames. On being alerted a fire tender from Tandur fire station was rushed to the spot to take up the fire fighting operations.

A team of railway officials from Secunderabad started for the place of incident.

