Bengaluru horrific incident: Son murders parents, police launch manhunt

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North East Bengaluru) B M Laxmi Prasad said the murders might have taken place between 8:30 pm to 9 pm on Monday. A case of murder was registered and a probe is on.

By PTI Published Date - 11:30 AM, Wed - 19 July 23

Representational Image.

Bengaluru: A 27-year-old man allegedly bludgeoned his aged parents to death in the city and fled the spot after locking up the house from outside, police said on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North East Bengaluru) B M Laxmi Prasad said the murders might have taken place between 8:30 pm to 9 pm on Monday. A case of murder was registered and a probe is on.

Police are on the lookout for accused Sharath, who allegedly killed his parents Bhaskar (61) and Shantha (60) on Monday night in Kodigehalli here.

The sexagenarian couple had apparently cried out for help, but the neighbours thought it was a routine squabble and did not pay attention to it.

According to police, Sharath lived with his parents while his elder brother Sajith stays nearby at Tindlu.

The matter came to light when Sajith called his parents on phone but there was no response, they said. He rushed home and found the house locked from outside.

Sajith broke open the door only to find his parents lying dead in a pool of blood.

Police said Shantha was a retired government employee while Bhaskar was a cashier at a canteen in Khanija Bhavan, a government office complex.

The family hailed from Ullal in Dakshina Kannada district and had moved to Bengaluru 12 years ago with their children, the police said adding that there used to be frequent quarrels between Sharath and his parents.