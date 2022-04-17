‘Mandir Banega, Masjid Bhi aur Church Bhi,’ says KTR

Published: Updated On - 11:29 PM, Sun - 17 April 22

Hyderabad: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Sunday assured that a temple will definitely be built at the new State Secretariat complex along with a mosque and a church.

He was responding to a tweet by a former TDP leader who tried to question the Minister on the progress of construction of the temple which was demolished during the ongoing works.

“Mandir Bhi Banega, Masjid bhi Banega aur Church Bhi Banega! Aap Befikar Rahiye !! This is Telangana under the leadership of #KCR who respects all faiths equally & doesn’t indulge in politics in the guise of Religion, (sic)” he tweeted in response.

During the demolition of the old Secretariat buildings last year, two mosques and a temple were damaged. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, expressing regret over the demolition, had assured that all the places of worship were damaged by debris that fell on them. When representatives from various religious groups called him and requested for reconstruction of the religious structures, he readily agreed and promised to take up their construction.

The Chief Minister also assured reconstruction of all the places of worship on more spacious sites and at government cost.

