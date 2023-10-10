Bengaluru Police ban Ganesha idol procession celebrations after violence

An order in this regard was issued by the city police commissioner, B Dayanand, following the reports of incidents of violences in Bengaluru city.

Bengaluru: Bengaluru city police department authorities have decided not to allow Ganesha idol processions and DJ dances across the city after a series of incidents, including riots, were reported during the Ganesha festival in the state capital.

Bengaluru city police commissioner B Dayanand has directed all the police in the city not to allow Ganesha processions from now on.

He said that if the Ganesha idol is paraded or there is a commotion despite the refusal of permission by the police, the inspector of the respective police station will be responsible.

Reportedly, during the Ganesha procession, there was commotion in many parts of the city. There were clashes in many places including Halasur, Yediyur, and Adugodi areas.

A man identified as Srinivas was allegedly stabbed to death by a group of people after an argument over dance during Ganesh idol immersion procession in Adugodi area of Bengaluru. A goat was also killed during the Ganesha procession.

Even though the festival is over, the police department authorities have decided not to grant permission for the installation of the Ganesha idol and the procession across the city in view of clashes and the alleged killing of the man.

Police department authorities have however refused to grant permission. According to officials, 450 Ganapati idols have been installed across the city.

Meanwhile, a large number of applications have been submitted seeking permission for the installation of Ganesha idol and processions. More than 200 people have written a letter asking for permission for Ganesha’s procession.