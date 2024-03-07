Hyderabad-based artist makes sketches of Bengaluru’s Rameshwaram Cafe blast suspect to help NIA

Dr. Harrsha, a professional artist, posted the sketches on his social media handles on Thursday, tagging the official accounts of NIA, Bengaluru Police and the Bengaluru Commissioner of Police.

By Indrajeet Devulapally Updated On - 7 March 2024, 05:59 PM

Suspect Sketch

Hyderabad: A Hyderabad-based artist Dr. Harrsha Samudrala, has made sketches of the suspect from Bengaluru’s Rameshwaram Cafe blast, based on an image put out by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday.

Dr. Harrsha, a professional artist, posted the sketches on his social media handles on Thursday, tagging the official accounts of NIA, Bengaluru Police and the Bengaluru Commissioner of Police in order to help the investigation as the suspect has been elusive since the blast took place on March 1.

Bengaluru Rameswaram Cafe Bomb blast Case Suspect Imagination Sketches Based on CC tv Footage.

Bengaluru Rameswaram Cafe Bomb blast Case Suspect Imagination Sketches Based on CC tv Footage.

Hope it will Be Helpful

Speaking with Telangana Today the artist said that he was in Benguluru attending a programme on the day of the blast and learnt about the blast while he was still in the city. “I got to know about the blast and when NIA posted a screengrab of the CCTV footage in which the suspect’s face can be partially seen, I decided to use my art and be helpful,” Dr. Harrsha said.

“Based on the limited details of the suspect’s identity established from the CCTV footage, making a sketch would be tough, so I had to zoom in closely and use my imagination to finish sketching the suspect’s face which was partly covered with a mask. His light beard, thick moustache, glasses and a cap helped me finish an unmasked face, ” added the artist.

“A couple of people who have seen the suspect briefly, have reached out to me saying he looked very similar to my sketches. My intention was to help the investigation and if my sketches do help, I’ll be glad,” the artist from Kukatpally said.

On being asked if he makes police sketches professionally, Dr. Harrsha said that it was his first time sketching a suspect’s face and that police from Maharashtra have approached him for assistance in a couple of unsolved cases.

Earlier on March 6, the NIA announced a cash reward of Rs. 10 lakh for information on the suspected bomber.