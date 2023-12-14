Beware! Your cute pet fish has a monstrous side

By M. Sai Gopal Published Date - 08:00 AM, Thu - 14 December 23

Hyderabad: The next time you fall for a cute multi-coloured miniature turtle or a bright goldfish or decide to buy that small catfish for your aquarium, you must realise that if left in the wild, these attractive pets can potentially become monstrous invasive species that threaten local fauna.

For instance, if a goldfish is accidentally released into a lake, it becomes wild and threatens local fish species within a short time.

In a recent paper by a researcher from the Hyderabad-based Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) on ‘Invasion Ecology’, Gopi Krishnan highlighted the impact of such exotic pets on local species. The tank cleaner fish, known as armoured sailfin catfishes from South Africa, are popular among aquaculture hobbyists in India as they do not need high maintenance and help keep the tank clean by feeding on algal growth. However, when pet owners decide not to keep the fish anymore, they often release them in a nearby pond or lake, says Krishnan in the paper.

According to the young invasion ecology researcher, catfish in lakes grow in huge numbers and size causing a decline in the native fish population. “These fish are bought when they are just a couple of inches in size, unaware that they can grow more than two feet in length when released into a pond. This kind of monstrous growth can be seen in other fishes as well, such as goldfish,” Krishnan mentions in the article.

Just a year ago, the Red-eared turtle, a popular pet among children, was unwittingly released in the water bodies of Chennai. In the next few months, the Ninja turtles became a bane by invading the lakes of Chennai and have now become a major threat to local aquatic species in other southern States.

Similarly, there have been numerous studies, wherein the goldfish, the most purchased pet for the aquarium, if released in the wild, starts displaying monstrous growth and becomes voracious, consuming native species.