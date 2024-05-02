Man arrested for possessing country-made pistol in Hyderabad

According to the police, the man, Vamshi Kumar Goud, a resident of Jeedimetla, had purchased the weapon for Rs. 50,000 from one Vishal Yadav of Madhya Pradesh.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 May 2024, 03:20 PM

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police on Thursday arrested a man who was possessing and planning to sell a country-made pistol.

“Vamshi Kumar came in contact with Vishal through Facebook and afterwards they shared their mobile phone numbers. A few days later, Vishal came to Warangal and handed over the pistol to Vamshi,” said DCP SOT, D Srinivas.

On a tip off, the police caught Vamshi and seized the country made weapon along with three bullets. Efforts are on to arrest Vishal who is absconding.