Beyonce unveils ‘Renaissance’ concert film trailer, release date

After her tour's final stop in Kansas City, Missouri on Sunday, the singer presented the teaser for the next film, which will be released in theatres on December 1.

By ANI Published Date - 04:30 PM, Mon - 2 October 23

Missouri: American singer Beyonce is all set to bring her ‘Renaissance World Tour’ to the big screen, People reported.

The project, titled ‘Renaissance’, accentuates the journey of the Renaissance World Tour, from its inception to the opening in Stockholm, Sweden, to the finale in Kansas City, Missouri,” according to an official synopsis.

“It is about Beyonce’s intention, hard work, involvement in every aspect of the production, her creative mind and purpose to create her legacy, and master her craft,” the synopsis continued.

“Received with extraordinary acclaim, Beyonce’s Renaissance World Tour created a sanctuary for freedom, and shared joy, for more than 2.7 million fans.â€ In the teaser video, the Halo singer can be seen behind the scenes of the concert and performing onstage, which was uploaded on social media later, as per People.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cx4pAjsuZjr/

“When I am performing, I am nothing but free,” BeyoncÃ© said in the clip, as she can be seen with her three kids, Blue Ivy Carter and twinsÂ Sir and Rumi Carter.

“The goal for this tour was to create a place where everyone is free and no one is judged,” she added.

“I feel liberated. I have transitioned into a new animal,” BeyoncÃ© concluded the two-minute-long video.

Early this year, Beyonce launched her Renaissance World Tour in the Friends Arena in Stockholm, Sweden, marking her first solo performance appearance in seven years.

The setlist for the event included songs from her seventh studio album Renaissance, including Alien Superstar,Cuff It,Pure/Honey,and Plastic Off the Sofa. It also had various songs from BeyoncÃ©’s long career, such as â€˜Crazy in Love,Partition, and Love on Top.