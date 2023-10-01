BFF sale: Women Co-ord sets trend on Myntra, clocking 100% YoY growth in demand

This year, customers have been more inclined towards fusion wear and co-ord sets and during Rakhi, Onam and Ganesh Chaturthi the company witnessed a similar trend.

Bengaluru: The women’s Indian-wear category of Myntra, one of India’s leading fashion, beauty and lifestyle platforms, is all set to spread the cheer during the annual marquee festive extravaganza, ‘Big Fashion Festival’ (BFF), which is set to start from October 7.

As the segment continues to witness a steady uptick in demand for fresh and trendy styles from leading brands, Myntra said it has ramped up the selection of women’s Indian wear by 35 per cent from the last festive season taking the count to 4 lakh+ styles across over 1,000 brands. This year, customers have been more inclined towards fusion wear and co-ord sets and during Rakhi, Onam and Ganesh Chaturthi the company witnessed a similar trend.

Co-ord sets which have gained immense popularity, are trending at 100 per cent YoY growth in demand, indicating that this festive season will see a strong demand for styles that promise comfort.

The Women’s Indian Wear category has been witnessing accelerated demand ahead of the Big Fashion Festival (BFF). Runway Icons, a key proposition catering to the demands for premium Indian collection, has been witnessing more than 100 per cent growth since its launch earlier this year with 60 per cent of the contribution coming from Metros and Tier-1 cities.

The key growth drivers for the women’s Indian wear segment have been homegrown premium brands and selection ramp-up, along with Myntra’s trend-forward offerings. The platform boasts an impressive and diverse selection, from leading national brands including Biba, Pantaloons and Libas, and other strategic homegrown D2C brands like Suta, Karagiri, and Ambraee among other and unique homegrown brands like Anouk, Kalini, and Sangria. Kurta sets and Sarees stand as some of the best-selling styles in the women’s Indian wear segment, closely followed by Dresses, Lehengas and Co-ord sets.

It also offers a diverse selection, ranging from light Indian wear fusion, and heavy Indian wear party wear, to workwear, catering to the day-to-day requirements of millennials and Gen-Z.

“Indian wear is almost quintessential during the festive season and to make the celebrations even more stylish, we have significantly scaled our selection for women, from 3.2 lakh to 4 lakh styles this season and also added styles that will be loved by the diverse yet fashion-forward customers,” said Sharon Pais, Chief Business Officer, Myntra.

“We are expecting a significant surge in demand during the festive season and with the biggest assortment of fine and elegant Indian wear styles, our customers will be able to leverage Myntra’s AI-powered tech features to discover their favourite products in a seamless manner. We are excited to see how India will ‘Dress up’ this festive season,” Pais added.

Myntra’s tech-enabled integrations continue to fuel the demand in the Women’s Indian Wear segment, with features like the Maya, a conversational AI chatbot designed to seamlessly connect shoppers with the latest trending products that align with their unique preferences.

“In addition to that, MyFashionGPT powered by ChatGPT enables shoppers to discover Indian wear-related product options to complete a look on the Myntra app using natural language query as well as in vernacular search,” said the company.