Myntra takes a dig at KL Rahul, Twitter reacts

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 04:04 PM, Fri - 11 November 22

Top brands posting relatable memes to engage their audiences is not a new phenomenon. From Amul’s comic strip in newspapers to Zomato’s memes on Instagram, all news stories become a part of their jest. But Myntra’s latest post targeting Indian cricketer KL Rahul has raised a few eyebrows.

The right-handed batsman has been party to lethal trolling online for his consistent poor performance in key matches at the ICC T20 World Cup being held in Australia. Joining the troll brigade on Thursday was the e-commerce fashion brand Myntra.

Posting a picture of a tee that read “out of this world”, the brand scratched out the last three words of the phrase highlighting the word ‘out’. In the caption, they wrote, “KL Rahul’s fav t-shirt.”

A large number of people seemed to have tagged others, while some indulged in a heated discussion. Some found the brand at fault for taking a ‘cheap shot’ at the batsman, and some others defended the supposed joke.

“Precisely this. However, in the quest of being quirky, you, as a well-known brand, shouldn’t demean your men’s national cricket team’s VC. Trolls do this..you shouldn’t,” wrote a user.

“Well amplifying on trending content is good but not at the cost of defaming players, sometimes the opponent does play well and you can’t help it and no player stays in form forever. Would love to see what @myntra does when KL hits a century. Have some shame @myntra,” wrote another user.