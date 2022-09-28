Customer orders Skybag trolley from Myntra, receives defective Wildcraft trolley

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:15 PM, Wed - 28 September 22

Even after placing it for return many days ago, Myntra has failed to send a delivery executive and has been putting the blame on the customer.

Hyderabad: If you have been ordering non-stop online because of the lucrative deals in this festive season, then be aware. A Hyderabad-based customer placed an order on Myntra for a Skybag trolley but instead received a bad quality/used Wildcraft trolley.

Even after placing it for return many days ago, Myntra has failed to send a delivery executive and has been putting the blame on the customer. “I placed an order on Myntra for a Skybag Purple Shooting Star trolley of size medium and worth Rs 3,999, however, they sent over a Wildcraft trolley worth Rs 3,149 and in large size,” shared the customer named Chandrika, with order ID #1215141 89817076060101.

She added, “The product is of very bad quality and probably already used. I put it for return on the same day it was delivered, and even after approving the return request after l uploaded the product pictures on their app, they have not sent over any delivery executive to collect it. I was to use the trolley for a trip I had planned, but my payment got stuck with them and I had to rush to a local shop to buy it last moment.”

Myntra has apparently been telling the customer that they have been attempting to exchange but their delivery executive couldn’t reach her. On the other hand, the customer claims she hasn’t received even a single call. “I spoke to three different customer care executives over the past 10 days, and all have raised complaints at their end and said they resolved it without doing anything and asking for a 5-star rating,” she added.