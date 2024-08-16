Bhadrachalam tribal museum to be developed as a tourist spot: Kothagudem Collector

Old generation artworks related to tribal culture and the history should be included in the museum so that the tourists coming to Bhadrachalam from other States would get to know the tribal’s history, he said.

Collector Jitesh V Patil inspected the tribal museum on ITDA premises at Bhadrachalam.

Kothagudem: Efforts would be made to make the tribal museum on ITDA premises at Bhadrachalam a tourist spot, said district Collector Jitesh V Patil.

Patil visited the museum on Friday and inspected the artifacts of the older generations in the museum. Sign boards related to the museum have to be set up in Bhadrachalam so that pilgrims visiting Bhadradri temple from across Telangana and other States could visit the museum, he said.

In order to make the museum a tourist spot tribal jewelry, utensils, and others have to be displayed to reflect tribal culture. Arrangements for setting up huts and to give a taste of adivasi cuisine to the visitors should be made so that they could stay and enjoy the tribal culture, he noted.

Tribal museum in-charge Veera Swamy explained to the Collector about the artifacts on display at the museum.