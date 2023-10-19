Bhagavanth Kesari Review: Sreeleela matches Balakrishna’s energy in Anil Ravipudi’s world

Balakrishna and Anil Ravipudi both fit well into each other's worlds. And Sreeleela is the stunning performer you need to definitely watch for

Hyderabad: Bhagavanth Kesari, Balakrishna’s 108th film, is written and directed by Anil Ravipudi, who is well known for his action comedies. Balayya is known for his mass action, and Anil’s style is mostly the same but blended with a heavy dose of comedy.

Many Balayya fans doubted how Anil would handle their mass hero with comedy. But Anil changed his path and relied more on emotion than comedy to project Balakrishna. Today, Bhagavanth Kesari is released in theatres. Let us review the film to see if Anil Ravipudi’s new attempt with Balayya worked or not.

Bhagavanth Kesari is a story revolving around the lead character with the same name and his adopted daughter, Vijju Papa. Balakrishna is seen as Bhagavanth Kesari, an ex-policeman from Adilabad. Sreeleela played Vijju.

Bhagavanth Kesari and Vijju lead a happy life until Vijju gets vexed over her Chichha for forcing her into the army. Vijju gets away from him for the same reason. On the other hand, destiny brings Rahul Sanvi, once an enemy of Bhagavanth, back into his life because of Sreeleela. The rest of the film is about Bhagavanth putting an end to Rahul.

Bhagavanth Kesari is a commercial film from outside because of the mass action to satisfy Balayya fans. But what Anil Ravipudi developed in his writing was a deep establishment of emotions and equal prominence for the leads. The emotional episodes between Balakrishna and Sreeleela are well written, particularly those in the second half.

Anil also presented his comedy strength so well in the flashback episode of the second half. The film has all the fan stuff in the fights and dialogues. The one-liners are so good, and credit goes to Anil’s writing. Sreeleela’s character is the best part of the entire writing in terms of writing, and there are a couple of scenes consecutively addressing the strength and safety of the girls that lead to the moral side of the film. Anil’s direction is regular on commercial terms. Another best move from Anil Ravipudi is that he didn’t go for any romantic scenes or songs between Balakrishna and Kajal.

Balakrishna is energetic throughout the film, as he always is. Balayya fits so well in the cop role in the flashback episodes when compared to his previous attempts. Balakrishna’s performance in the comedy episodes is very entertaining.

Sreeleela is the star of the film, and with Anil Ravipudi’s presentation, she is on her way to stay in Tollywood for decades to come as a superstar. Sreeleela perfectly balances Balakrishna’s aura on screen. Be it emotional or action episodes, she excelled in every part. The audience will definitely whistle for Sreeleela’s stunning action episode in the climax portion.

Kajal Aggarwal is just a glamorous addition to the screen with no importance to offer.

Arjun Rampal doesn’t make a great impact, but he fits the role.

Thaman S is good with the songs and the background score as well. It is a happy soundtrack this time for the audience, as Thaman never irritates with loud music throughout the film.

There is nothing special to say about the technical values of the film. They all check the commercial boxes. Only the VFX part could be better.

So Bhagavanth Kesari in total will definitely be a surprise to the audience watching new layers in Anil Ravipudi’s writing. Balakrishna and Anil Ravipudi both fit well into each other’s worlds. And Sreeleela is the stunning performer you need to definitely watch for. This Dussehra festival starts with grand success and a good experience with Bhagavanth Kesari in theatres.