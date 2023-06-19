Kajal Aggarwal’s new poster from ‘Bhagavanth Kesari’ movie was released

The makers of 'Bhagavanth Kesari' released the birthday poster of Kajal Aggarwal from the film. Kajal looks to be a professional psychologist from the poster.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:05 PM, Mon - 19 June 23

Photo: Twitter

Hyderabad: Bhagavanth Kesari is Nandamuri Balakrishna’s upcoming film under the direction of Anil Ravipudi. This is the first time the duo has joined hands for a film, and it is set against the backdrop of Telangana. The film is going to be released on October 20 for this Dussehra. Recently, the makers of Bhagavanth Kesari released the teaser for Balakrishna’s birthday, and it got a massive response.

Today, the makers released the birthday poster of Kajal Aggarwal from the film. Kajal looks to be a professional psychologist from the poster. Kajal looks a bit like a middle-aged woman in the poster. Her costumes also suggest the same.

It is known from internal sources that Balakrishna and Kajal played husband and wife in the film. Sreeleela will be seen as the lead pair’s daughter. Arjun Rampal played the antagonist in the film.

Bhagavanth Kesari is produced by Shine Screens. Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi are the producers. Thaman S composed the music for the film.

-Kiran