Bhandari, Manohar slam centuries in HCA A Division three-day league

Akash Bhandari hit 151 while Daniel Manohar scored an unbeaten 108 to power SBI to 338/7 on the opening day

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:15 PM, Tue - 4 July 23

K Himateja and TP Anirudh Srivatsa

Hyderabad: Akash Bhandari hit 151 while Daniel Manohar scored an unbeaten 108 to power SBI to 338/7 on the opening day against Budding Stars in the HCA A Division three-day league, on Tuesday.

In another match, Varun Dhatrak picked up six wickets for 87 runs as his Continental dismissed Evergreen CC for 289 runs. However, Continental lost five wickets for 59 runs.

Brief Scores: A Division three-day league: Day 1: BDL 338/6 in 90 overs (K Himateja 145, MA Shanmukha 89; Nitin Sai Yadav 5/113) vs UBI; AOC 135/4 in 30 overs vs SCRSA; Sporting XI 243/8 in 63 overs (Divesh Singh 86; T Ravi Teja 3/41) vs Deccan Chronicle; Evergreen CC 289 in 67.4 overs (P Sai VIkas Reddy 51, Mayank Gupta 58, G Aniketh Reddy 56; Varun Dhatrak 6/87) vs Continental CC 59/5 in 22 overs; Combined District 237 in 54.5 overs (G Ganesh 104no; B Sandeep 4/56) vs Income Tax 133/0 in 26 overs (Gaurav Reddy 84 batting); SBI 338/7 in 83 overs (Akash Bhandari 151, Daniel Manohar 108batting; Karthikeya Kak 3/76) vs Budding Star; Gemini Friends 282/5 in 91 overs (Alankrit Agarwal 52, Owais Abdul Wahed 102batting, Shubham Sharma 67) vs MP Colts; India Cements CC 228 in 71 overs (T Santosh Goud 57, M Samhith Reddy 56; K Vamshi Krishna 4/35, Ajay Yadav 4/64) vs Cambridge XI CC; Hyderabad Bottling186/9 in 55 overs (Pratheek Pawar 74; TP Anirudh 5/43, Saaketh Sairam 3/60) vs Central Excise; R Dayanand CC 246/4 in 81 overs (M Rakesh Yadav 104 batting) vs Ensconse.

Top Performers

Centurions: Akash Bhandari 151, K Himateja 145, G Ganesh 104no, Daniel Manohar 108 batting, Owais Abdul Wahed 102 batting, M Rakesh Yadav 104batting

Five or more wickets: Varun Dhatrak 6/87, TP Anirudh 5/43, Nitin Sai Yadav 5/113