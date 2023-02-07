Bhanupriya opens up about her memory loss problem

Hyderabad: Veteran South actor Bhanupriya has starred in a number of notable films, including ‘Sitaara’, ‘Anveshana’, ‘Swarnakamalam’, ‘Khaidi No.786’, ‘State Rowdy’, and ‘Pedarayudu’, among others. The talented Kuchipudi dancer-turned-actor, who is 55 years old, has long since moved away from the glitzy and glamorous world of cinema.

In a recent interview with a YouTube channel, the actor was honest about her health issues. The actor, who currently stays in Chennai with her mother and brother, admitted that memory loss has become a problem for her after her husband’s demise more than four years ago.

Adarsh Kaushal and Bhanupriya got married in 1998; however, they haven’t been living together since 2005. The actor admitted that she was having trouble remembering things when Adarsh passed away in 2018 following a cardiac arrest. Her memory problems eventually got worse over the next two years.

The actor also spoke about the challenges she faced at work as a result of her memory loss, saying that she frequently forgot her lines after the shoot had begun and was unable to memorise the tasks she was supposed to be performing. This has forced her to stay away from the spotlight for the past two or more years.

The ‘Jayam Manadera’ actor also said that she loves this life when she isn’t in the spotlight. She prefers to stay in, take care of her daily responsibilities while reading books and listening to music. Bhanupriya shares a daughter named Abhinaya, with her late husband Adarsh. She is currently pursuing a degree in science at a London institution.