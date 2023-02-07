| Zomatos Response To Virat Kohlis Tweet Over Losing His Phone Cracks Up Netizens

Zomato’s response to Virat Kohli’s tweet over losing his phone cracks up netizens

While some sections of Twitter sensed that it could be a promotional gimmick, Zomato’s reply to the tweet has amused the internet

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:01 PM, Tue - 7 February 23

Hyderabad: Virat Kohli on Tuesday took to Twitter to share that he has lost his new phone, even before unboxing it. Well, while some sections of Twitter sensed that it could be a promotional gimmick, Zomato’s reply to the tweet has amused the internet.

“Nothing beats the sad feeling of losing your new phone without even unboxing it. Has anyone seen it? (sic),” Kohli wrote on the micro-blogging site. As the tweet soon went viral, food delivery giant Zomato replied to Kohli saying that he should be free to order ice cream from bhabhi’s (Anushka Sharma) phone if that would make him feel any better.

feel free to order ice cream from bhabhi's phone if that will help 😇 — zomato (@zomato) February 7, 2023

The tweet has garnered several hilarious reactions from the netizens. “What if bhabhi uses swiggy (sic),” wrote a user. “Next level marketing,” said another user.

“Next up, A tweet from the brand that reveals, they have found your next phone that you will hold but never use (sic),” a third user wrote.

Check out other reactions here:

So next tweet will be your New phone by a brand…. Ad campaigns these days … King kohli 😂 — RJ ALOK (@OYERJALOK) February 7, 2023

Vivo new phone? — Shubham Dutt (@shubhamdutt13) February 7, 2023

Yes, we found your phone (read new phone)😉

Find it here: https://t.co/e5NR4TlwDB — Croma (@cromaretail) February 7, 2023