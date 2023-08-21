Bharat emerges champion of Rapid Open Chess Tournament

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:00 PM, Mon - 21 August 23

Winners with GM Harsha Bharathkot at the chess tournament on Monday

Hyderabad: Top seed and International FIDE rated player Bharat Kumar Reddy Poluri emerged champion in the Third One Day Rapid Open Prize Money Chess Tournament held at RACE Chess Academy, Madhapur, Hyderabad on Monday.

In the final round on top board, Bharat defeated B Mahender, while in the second board Shanmukha Pulli downed P Karyasheel. With both Bharat and Shanmukha tied for the top spot, the former, with higher tie break score, took top honours along with Rs 6,000 cash prize. The runner-up Shanmukha received Rs 5,000.

Results: Main Prizes: 1. Bharat Kumar Reddy P (5.5), 2. Shanmukha P (5.5), 3. Chidvilash Sai Surapaneni (5), 4. Narahari Geethika Hasini (5), 5. G Rohan Kumar(5), 6. Arnav Pradhan (4.5), 7. P Karyasheel (4.5), 8. K Samarateja (4.5), 9. Divith Reddy Adulla (4.5), 10. G Srivallabhaditya (4.5); Special Prizes : Best Female: 1. Yashvi Jain (4), 2. Durga Karthika L (4), 3. Bharathakoti Sneha (4); Best Veteran: 1. Kandi Ravi (3.5), 2. D N Vijayendrakumar (3.5); Children Special Prizes: U-7 Boys : 1. Siddarth Chodisetti (3), 2. Naga Niranjan G (3); Girls: 1. Vamshika Boga (3), 2. Nitya Konduri (2.5); U-9 Boys: 1. Vihaan Datta Katakam (3), 2. Viaan Surana (3); Girls: Aaradhana Aanandraj (2), 2. Ghahana Ankati (1).