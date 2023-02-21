Bharat Gaurav train’s Guru Kirpa Yatra to cover Sikh shrines in India

The 11 days and 10 nights tour package, which starts from Lucknow on April 5 will end on April 15

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:38 PM, Tue - 21 February 23

The 11 days and 10 nights tour package, which starts from Lucknow on April 5 will end on April 15

Hyderabad: With reverence for the believers of Sikhism, Indian Railway has launched the ‘Guru Kirpa Yatra’ with its exclusive Bharat Gaurav tourist train in April – also celebrated as the month of Baisakhi in the northern India. The tour in conceived to cover holy Sikh shrines located in different parts of the country.

The 11 days and 10 nights tour package, which starts from Lucknow on April 5 will end on April 15. During this holy tour, the pilgrims will visit the most prominent revered sites of Sikhism which includes the five Holy Takhts.

Also Read Bharat Gaurav trains to be launched across SCR zone soon

Railway officials said the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) will operate train with a composition of 9 Sleeper Class Coaches, 1 AC-3 Tier and 1 AC- 2Tier coach. IRCTC is offering the tour package in three categories – Standard, Superior and Comfort with total capacity of 678 passengers.

This all inclusive tour package will essentially include comfortable rail journey in ergonomically designed exclusive coaches, complete on-board; off-board meals, accommodation in quality hotels, complete road transfers along with sightseeing, they said.

The services of tour escorts, travel insurance, on-board security and housekeeping will also be available. The option to take part in langars will also be available at important Gurudwaras as well as during the journey.

IRCTC has priced the tour attractively for the tourists for maximising the occupancy of the train.