Bharat Gaurav trains to be launched across SCR zone soon

The trains will cover various tourist destinations in a pre-defined circuit providing diverse experience to the passengers.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:41 PM, Thu - 15 December 22

Source: Twitter/Ministry of Tourism.

Hyderabad: Ministry of Railways’ Bharat Gaurav Trains which seeks to showcase the country’s rich cultural heritage and historical places will soon be launched across the South Central Railway (SCR) zone.

In this regard, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), SCR zone registered as first service provider to launch the Bharat Gaurav trains. A meeting was chaired by G. John Prasad, Principal Chief Commercial Manager, with all the zonal officials at the Rail Nilayam here on Thursday to discuss the tourism customer base of SCR and the benefits of operation of Bharat Gaurav Trains from the zone.

The Bharat Gaurav Trains to be soon launched by IRCTC will cover various tourist destinations in a pre-defined circuit providing diverse experience to the passengers. To be available in different classes to meet the travelling requirements of the citizens, the itinerary and other details will soon be announced by IRCTC.