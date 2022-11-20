Bharat Jagruti Foundation-India Today Group to present literary awards from next year

Published Date - 10:54 PM, Sun - 20 November 22

Hyderabad: TRS MLC and Bharat Jagruti Foundation founder K Kavitha called upon poets and writers to expose those who were trying to divide the society through their writings and also bring harmony in the country. She expressed concern over the increasing divide within the society.

Participating in the India Today Group’s Sahitya Sammelan programme held in New Delhi on Sunday, Kavitha announced that the Bharat Jagruti Foundation and India Today Group would jointly present literary awards commencing from next year, to honour the contribution of poets and writers to the literary world. She said the respect towards a society increases whenever those involved in literary works, are honoured for their work.

“Literature should create awareness and also a good environment in the society. Considering the prevailing situation in the society currently, the poets and writers should take up the responsibility of creating awareness and sensitise people. We have established the award to encourage and support such poets and writers,” she said.

Kavitha also rejected the argument that youngsters were not interested in Indian literature and culture, which she felt was secure in the hands of future generations.