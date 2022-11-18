BJP’s friends approached me, confirms MLC Kavitha

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:49 PM, Fri - 18 November 22

Hyderabad: In a fresh twist to the Poachgate scandal, MLC K Kavitha on Friday confirmed that she was approached by some friends and friendly organisations linked to the BJP, asking her to join their party. They conspired to pull off an ‘Eknath Shinde’ model coup in Telangana, but she rejected their offer.

“I am not going to name anyone. But there have been proposals that were brought to me with friends and friendly organisations linked to the BJP asking me to join the party and the proposed model called ‘Shinde model’,” Kavitha said responding to a query from the media over reports suggesting that she was approached by BJP inviting her into the party. Further, the MLC said the people of Telangana will not betray their own parties and their own leaders.

“Being in public life, we are answerable to the people of the State. We will become leaders on our own strength not by backdoor,” she added. Kavitha explained that she was not interested in any other party, as her heart was always with the party led by her leader Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. She pledged her entire life and political career to him. “We have our party TRS transformed into BRS (Bharat Rashtra Samithi) which will work at the national level. We brought development to Telangana and will follow the same template to bring about development across the country,” she said.

Kavitha also hinted that she may become a target for the Central investigative agencies for refusing the offer and she was ready to face them. “Now, what they will do after this is a different story. We are in politics and we are in public life. We will face them. It’s not a big deal,” she asserted.

She pointed out that there was a new trend where the opposition leaders have been harassed by ED. Even Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren was denied one week’s deference to attend the questioning, she said, adding that while over 25,000 cases were registered against the opposition leaders, there was not even a single case against the BJP leaders.

Reacting to the allegations by BJP leaders about her involvement in the Delhi liquor scam, the MLC said there is a court order in the case but the BJP leaders have no respect for any institution in the country. “I did not get any summons. There is nothing on me. If there is a scam and there is proof. Let the agencies come. We will cooperate,” she added.