Delhi excise case: Judicial custody of Kavitha, Sisodia extended till July 25

New Delhi: A court on Wednesday extended till July 25 the judicial custody of AAP leader Manish Sisodia and BRS leader K Kavitha in a money laundering case related to the alleged excise scam. Special Judge Kaveri Baweja extended their custody after they were produced before the court through video conference on the expiry of […]

By PTI
Published Date - 3 July 2024, 12:46 PM
File Photo

New Delhi: A court on Wednesday extended till July 25 the judicial custody of AAP leader Manish Sisodia and BRS leader K Kavitha in a money laundering case related to the alleged excise scam.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja extended their custody after they were produced before the court through video conference on the expiry of their judicial custody granted earlier.

