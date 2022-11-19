MP Ravichandra objects to caste colour being given to Kavitha-Aravind issue

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:41 PM, Sat - 19 November 22

File Photo

Khammam: The issue between TRS MLC K Kavitha and BJP MP D Arvind was not an attack on the Munnuru Kapu community but a political fight between TRS and BJP, Rajya Sabha member Vaddiraju Ravichandra said here.

Speaking to the media on Saturday, he objected to the attempts to depict Kavitha’s remarks against the BJP as an attack on the Munnuru Kapu community. He appealed to the community leaders not to see the political fight in the light of caste.

Also Read TRS slams MP Dharmapuri Aravind for his comments on MLC K Kavitha

Ravichandra seriously condemned the abusive language and false allegations being made against Kavitha by the BJP MP. He warned Arvind to change his language and said that being a parliamentarian, the MP should maintain decorum.

The BJP leaders who were not able face the TRS politically and were hence making false allegations against Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and his family members, Ravichandra said.