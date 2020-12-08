Bharath Bandh successful in Medak

Finance Minister T Harish Rao and Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy participated in a protest programme at Toopran Y Junction in Medak district

Medak: Supporting the Bharath Bandh call given by farmers’ organisations opposing the three Farm laws enacted by the BJP government at the Centre, protest programmes were organised across erstwhile Medak district on Tuesday. While TRS leaders have led the protest programmes across the district, farmers’ organisation leaders, and Left and Congress leaders also organised protests in various parts of the district.

Finance Minister T Harish Rao and Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy participated in a protest programme at Toopran Y Junction in Medak district. Harish Rao said one of the three laws denies Minimum Support Price (MSP) to agriculture produce which will eventually push the small and marginal farmers into crisis. Saying that over 92 per cent of Telangana farmers were small and marginal farmers, Rao said that they would find it difficult to sell their produce in the market if the government fails to offer MSP.

Stressing on the importance of ensuring MSP to save farmers, the Minister recalled that former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Sastri constituted a committee way back in 1964. Exposing the BJP lies, Rao said the Union government led by the BJP had failed to extend support to farmers who cultivated fine rice in Telangana.

Meanwhile, Patancheru MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy led protestors have blocked the busy NH-65 at Muthangi in Sangareddy district. Andole MLA, Chanti Kranthi Kiran has staged a protest on NH-161.near Jogipet.

Congress MLA T Jayaprakash Reddy has staged a protest at Pothireddypally in Sanagreddy town while the former MLA and TRS leader Chintha Prabahakar has also participated in the protest.

While MLAs, and other elected representatives participated in various protest programmes, Left parties and farmers’ leaders also organised protests demanding that the Centre repeal the Farm laws.

