Bhatti asks power staff to avoid outages during monsoon

Asked the officials to ensure there was no power outage and take steps to ensure proper power management.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 June 2024, 08:21 PM

File photo of Telangana Deputy Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu.

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu directed the power officials to undertake pre-monsoon preparedness measures to avoid interruption of power supply in the State.

Bhatti, who held a review meeting with the officials of the energy department and power utilities at secretariat on Saturday, asked the officials to ensure there was no power outage and take steps to ensure proper power management.

“Power staff should be vigilant and take steps to avoid outages. The field staff should respond immediately wherever problems arrive,”he said.

Asking the power officials to prepare themselves for the upcoming monsoon season, the Energy Minister said heavy rain, lightning, strong winds and other types of severe weather could cause power outages and interruptions, hence the field staff should prepare themselves for such situations.

Directing the officials to take care in the matter of Lines Clearance (LC), he advised them to issue LC in one area after another and not to all lines simultaneously. “All the power staff should be vigilant to deal with situations arriving during the upcoming monsoon,” he said.

Energy Department Principal Secretary SMA Rizvi, Southern Power Distribution Company Chairman and Managing Director Musharraf Ali Faruqui and other senior officials were present.