Bhatti dismisses BRS’ Swedha Pathram

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:43 PM, Tue - 26 December 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana Congress dismissed BRS party’s ‘Swedha Pathram’ stating that it had no consequence and asked whether the facts and figures presented in the white papers released by the government reflected ground reality.

Countering the Congress government’s white papers on different departments, BRS working president KT Rama Rao had presented the ‘Swedha Pathram’ on Sunday. He listed out achievements under the BRS rule.

Coming down heavily on the BRS party, Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka charged that the BRS government had not achieved any development in the last 10 years. Yet, it was releasing white papers in support of its false claims, he ridiculed.

“Telangana people will now have to sweat a lot to clear the debts raised by the BRS government,” he told media persons before leaving for New Delhi, in Begumpet on Tuesday.

It was the responsibility of the State government to explain to the people about the alarming financial situation. Under the BRS rule, the rich got richer and the poor turned poorer, he said, adding, “It is a shame that BRS is still claiming that assets were created by raising debts.”

If the past government had created assets, they should benefit people. Not a single irrigation project was completed, not one service sector was established and no new industries were set up in the State, he countered.

The Deputy Chief Minister said the Congress government had ordered for a judicial probe into the irregularities committed by the past BRS government.

During the elections, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi had assured that all the illegal wealth amassed by the leaders during the BRS government rule would be recovered, he reminded.

“An inquiry has already commenced on rampant corruption by leaders in the BRS government. All the illegal wealth amassed will be recovered,” Bhatti Vikramarka said.