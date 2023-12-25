Campaign for SCCL polls concludes on Monday

Peddapalli: Trade unions have begun to lure the workers with the campaign for Singareni recognized trade union elections concluding on Monday evening. Unions, which tried to attract the miners by explaining their priorities at gate meetings, organizing bike rallies and meetings, have started contacting workers personally.

Leaders of various trade unions are meeting influential workers and other miners personally and convincing them to exercise votes to their union. Going a step ahead, some of the unions are arranging cocktail dinners for workers by hiring function halls.

The Congress party, which was in upbeat mood with the capture of all assembly segments falling in Singareni coal belt area, is leaving no stone unturned to get the recognized trade union status for its affiliated union INTUC.

With two days left for the polling, the ruling party has deployed its Ministers, MLAs and other leaders to work for the victory of INTUC.

Ministers D Sridhar Babu (IT and Industries) and Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy (Revenue) have begun efforts and conducting meetings with leaders from INTUC as well as congress party.

While Sridhar Babu campaigned in centenary colony in Godavarikhani, Srinivas Reddy along with other campaigned in Yellandu of Bhadradri-Kothagudem disrict.

On the other hand, another national trade union, AITUC is also making serious efforts to win the polls. Affiliated to CPI, the union has a strong hold among the workers and has already deployed its state leaders. Its MLA Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao has already campaigned in few divisions.

Though both Congress and CPI contested jointly in the recent assembly elections, they failed to come to an understanding in Singareni polls.

Unions of both the parties are facing tough competition from each other. Both the unions have strengthened further in recent past with the joining of leaders from the sitting recognized trade union Telangana Boggu Ghani Karmika Sangham, affiliated to BRS.

TBGKS somehow weakened with the defeat of BRS in the assembly elections. Moreover, the rumors spread among the miners that TBGKS was not going to contest in trade union polls, prompting leaders to shift to other unions.

The union honorary president and MLC K Kavitha has announced that TBGKS will contest in SCCL polls.