BRS MLA Lasya Nanditha escapes unhurt as overloaded lift plunges to basement

She was struck in the lift for almost 15 minutes, causing a state of chaos within hospital premises.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:33 PM, Sun - 24 December 23

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: Cantonment BRS MLA Lasya Lasya Nanditha escaped unhurt after the lift she boarded malfunctioned due to overloading and plunged to the basement.

Lasya Nanditha, attending the anniversary celebrations at the hospital, took the lift to the third floor. However, due to overloading, the elevator experienced a free fall to the basement.

The hospital staff promptly responded, reaching the cellar area and successfully opening the doors with the aid of a large kitchen skimmer.

BRS MLA from Secunderabad Cantonment G. Lasya Nanditha @glasyananditha got stuck in an elevator. The Staff had to break the doors to get her out.

Due to overload the lift went down.#Hyderabad #LasyaNanditha #Lift #StuckInLift #BRS #Secunderabad pic.twitter.com/pVHC6NqG0W — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) December 24, 2023