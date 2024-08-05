Bhatti lays foundation stone for industrial park in Madhira

Addressing a gathering he said if the youth comes forward to set up industries the State government would provide loans and required facilities to them.

Published Date - 5 August 2024

Khammam: Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka laid the foundation stone for an industrial park at Endapalli village in Madhira constituency in the district on Monday.

Addressing a gathering he said if the youth comes forward to set up industries the State government would provide loans and required facilities to them. The government was sanctioning Rs 20,000 crore interest-free loans to women self help societies every year.As the women have no idea where to invest the money, the government decided to encourage them in the industrial sector by providing project reports, bank loans and marketing facilities related to industries and business, he said, adding that Rs 44 crore was allocated for the industrial park to be built on 55 acres.

Funds for laying roads on either side of the industrial park were sanctioned. Plots in the park would be allotted to entrepreneurs at affordable rates and in the allotment of plots the rule of reservation for women, SC/ST and BC would be followed, he added.