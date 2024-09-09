Munneru receding in Khammam, Godavari rising at Bhadrachalam

District Collector Muzammil Khan inspected the flooded colonies in the fourth ward of Wyra municipality and low lying colonies near Wyra reservoir and interacted with the residents. He told the residents to stay in relief centres set up by the government until the flood recedes.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 September 2024, 09:47 PM

Collector Muzammil Khan inspected low lying areas near Wyra reservoir in Khammam.

Khammam: Residents living on the banks of Munneru stream heaved a sigh of relief as the stream was receding steadily.

At 7.50 am on Monday the water level was 11.60 feet and it receded to 10.75 feet at 5pm. District Collector Muzammil Khan inspected the flooded colonies in the fourth ward of Wyra municipality and low lying colonies near Wyra reservoir and interacted with the residents. He told the residents to stay in relief centres set up by the government until the flood recedes.

In Kothagudem, water level in river Godavari was increasing steadily. The water level was 25.3 feet at 6 am and it reached 30.2 feet at 7pm with huge inflows coming into the river from upper reaches.

Officials lifted 24 gates of Taliperu project in Cherla mandal to discharged 1, 29 lakh cusecs of excess water downstream. Officials alerted the residents of Pedamidisileru, B. Kothur, Chinna Midisileru, Anjaneyapuram, Dosillapalli, Bhumi Lanka and Gumpenagudem in Cherla Mandal to be vigilant as there was a chance of releasing 1.50 lakh cusecs from the project.

The locals with the help of revenue, irrigation and police officials carried temporary repairs to Medikunta tank that breached at Gundepudi Ramachandrapuram in Julurupadu mandal in Kothagudem district.