Bhongir: Officials accord top priority to welfare of nomadic communities

Narsimha and District Collector Anitha Ramachandran held a meeting with the officials of SC, ST and BC welfare department and reviewed the opportunities provided to people of nomadic communities

By | Published: 6:15 pm

Yadadri-Bhongir: National Development and Welfare Board for Denotified, Nomadic and Semi-Nomadic Communities (Union Ministry of Social Justice) member Turka Narsimha on Wednesday said the Welfare department should focus on providing employment to people of Nomadic communities to strengthen them financially and socially in the State.

Narsimha and District Collector Anitha Ramachandran held a meeting with the officials of SC, ST and BC welfare department and reviewed the opportunities provided to people of nomadic communities.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the Central board had taken up measures worth Rs 10,000 crore for the welfare of nomadic communities in SCs, STs and BCs. “In addition to providing employment opportunities, subsidised loans should be extended to the people of nomadic communities for the purpose of self employment. Only then will real development of nomadic communities be possible,” he said.

Anitha Ramachandram said 33 persons from the nomadic community were provided loan facility by BC Corporation during the financial year 2018-19.

Additional District Collector Kheemya Naik, General Manager of District Industrial Centre Srilakshmi and others also attended the meeting.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .