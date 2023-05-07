Bhoomiputra Sangatan merges with BRS

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:03 AM, Mon - 8 May 23

Hyderabad: The ‘Bhoomi Putra Sangatan’ of Maharashtra merged with the BRS party on Sunday.

The founder president of the organisation Santosh Wadekar who announced the merger after meeting the party leaders here was welcomed into the party by BRS chief and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

A host of other leaders and loyalists of Wadekar including Kiran Wabale, Avinash Deshmukh, Ashok Andale, Rajan Rokde and Asif Bai Sheikh also joined the party.

Leaders including Samadhan Arnikonda, Deepak Kompelwar (AAP), Yogita Kompelwar Ramu Chauhan, Viya Trilok Jain and Santhosh Kamble and Lakshmi Kant Bhange (Akhil Bharatiya Kranti Dal) also joined BRS on the occasion.