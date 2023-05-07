Why Maharashtra people are rolling out red carpet for BRS

'People in Maharashtra have been rolling out red carpet welcoming the BRS mainly because they had lost hope on the political parties that ruled them for the last 17 years'

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:00 PM, Sun - 7 May 23

Hyderabad: People in Maharashtra have been rolling out the red carpet welcoming the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) mainly because they had lost hope on the political parties that ruled them for the last 17 years, according to V Prakash Rao, BRS leader and Chairman, Telangana Water Resources Development Corporation.

Despite rapid urbanization, the community needs were left unaddressed. Youths, farmers and were left completely disappointed with the state of affairs. They are out to welcome the change.

Leaders from the ruling parties are worried today as people were increasingly turning averse to them. Women are mounting pressure on their legislators for replicating Mission Bhagiratha of Telangana which facilitated supply of piped drinking water to every household. Many in the neighbouring State are walking long distances to fetch drinking water even today.

Massive projects adding to the State’s infrastructure facilities were completed in record time in Telangana. But it took more than 15 years for the construction of a 100-km pipeline to draw water from Godavari as part of the Jayakwadi Project to support drinking water supply to many villages and towns in Aurangabad district and it is still incomplete, he pointed out.

Maharashtra has over 1,800 dams across many of its rivers and streams. Major rivers including Godavari, Krishna, Narmada and Tapti were flowing across the State. But irrigation was a big failure story, Prakash Rao said, adding that despite Mumbai emerging as the business capital of the country, unemployment remained a burning issue because of the failure of the political leadership. This is why the people of Maharashtra are eagerly looking forward to K Chandrashekhar Rao with hope that he can bail out the State, he added.