Bhopal-based NGO conducts eyesight camps in Adilabad

a Bhopal-based voluntary organization conducted eyesight checkup camps for tribal children of 10 schools in eight villages

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:12 PM, Mon - 19 December 22

Volunteers conduct check-up eyesight for students of a government school in Gudihathnoor mandal recently

Adilabad: The National Institute of Women Child and Youth Development, a Bhopal-based voluntary organization conducted eyesight checkup camps for tribal children of 10 schools in eight villages in Gudihathnoor and Indervelli mandals from December 13 to 15.

Rajeevan, documenting officer of the organization said it was their first initiative under project Drishti. The objective of the programme was to carry out comprehensive eye screening, create awareness among the rural children, parents and teaching staff on various aspects of eye health and preventive measures to be followed besides providing spectacles to the needy.

He stated that increasing screen-time on gadgets such as mobile phones and TV was causing myopia among children. He said the organization was planning more camps in future across Telangana.

“We initially focused on the primitive tribals of Adilabad district. We will expand our operations to other parts of the State soon,” he stated.

Lalith Kumar Reddy, Devender Goud, Hareesh Pothkanuri, Manan Gala and Krishna Mohan volunteered, while social worker Bipin Gavande shared his expertise in field of ophthalmology.

Founded in 1982, NIWCYD works in the areas such as employment of women, child rights and education in Bhopal, livelihood of primitive tribals and drought issues of marginal farmers in Vidharba in Maharashtra.